Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $335,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.75. 42,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,124. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.