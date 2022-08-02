Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $264,000 in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSA. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Price Performance

Shares of KSA stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $44.37. 18,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,244. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $51.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

