Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $7.50 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 319,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,000. First Horizon accounts for 2.3% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $14,309,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 297,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,663 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $5,285,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,519. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

