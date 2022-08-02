Crabel Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,110 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,398,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $406,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,969 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

