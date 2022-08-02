Crabel Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,041 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after buying an additional 1,553,903 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $110,458,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,122,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $17,425,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,045.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,621,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 273,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,879. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

