Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 281,481 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,481 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,978,287 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

