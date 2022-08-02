Crabel Capital Management LLC Sells 54,993 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,993 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,176. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

