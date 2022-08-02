Cream Finance Price Reaches $18.71 on Top Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $11.53 million and $8.79 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $18.71 or 0.00080936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,111.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004430 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031502 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.