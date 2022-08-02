Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €160.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($164.95) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($185.57) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($170.10) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($96.91) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($144.33) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EPA SU opened at €133.26 ($137.38) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($66.89) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($78.70). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €121.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €135.48.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

