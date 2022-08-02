Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.84.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 13,326,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,258,154. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.