Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Hits $83.21 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $83.21 million and $3.39 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,342.68 or 0.99864762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00043725 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00028629 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

