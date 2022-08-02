Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the June 30th total of 388,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRYBF opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc provides blockchain solutions. It focuses on providing services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience; and developing and implementing blockchain, distributed ledger, closed loop, and cryptocurrency services for government and commercial partners.

