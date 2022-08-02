CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 500 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in CSW Industrials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 21,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI)

