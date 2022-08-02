CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 500 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 16.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in CSW Industrials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 21,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

