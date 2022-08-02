Cubiex (CBIX) Price Up 17.1% This Week

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Cubiex has a total market cap of $79,996.62 and approximately $39.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00632990 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017443 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034421 BTC.
About Cubiex
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cubiex Coin Trading
