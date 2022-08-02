Cubiex Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $58,070.01 and approximately $15.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00633244 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016373 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00034357 BTC.
About Cubiex
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Coin Trading
