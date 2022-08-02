CUDOS Market Capitalization Reaches $24.41 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. CUDOS has a market cap of $24.41 million and approximately $319,268.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUDOS has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004470 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003799 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00127254 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031373 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
