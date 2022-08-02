Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Raised by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cummins by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cummins by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Cummins Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $217.84 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

