Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Announces Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.50, RTT News reports. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $217.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.74. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Institutional Trading of Cummins

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.90.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

