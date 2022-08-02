Cumulus Media (CMLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

CMLS opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $164.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 118.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMLS. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

