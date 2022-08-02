Cumulus Media (CMLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cumulus Media Stock Performance
CMLS opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $164.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $15.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMLS. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cumulus Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.