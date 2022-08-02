Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Lowered to $52.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Stephens from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.83. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 38.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 567,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 73.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 32,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

