D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys Shares of 718 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,774,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $282.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.