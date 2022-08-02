Dacxi Hits Market Cap of $6.05 Million (DACXI)

Dacxi (DACXI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Dacxi has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $33,561.00 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dacxi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dacxi has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00627186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034677 BTC.
Dacxi Coin Profile
Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,828,988 coins. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @DacxiGlobal.
Dacxi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Dacxi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dacxi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.