Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Daré Bioscience Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 3,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,924. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 1,077.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $127,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

