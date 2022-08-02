Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Up 1.6%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.54. 17,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 981,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Data Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Data Storage had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Data Storage

Data Storage Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Data Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Data Storage by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 344,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. 8.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

