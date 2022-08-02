Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Shares Up 1.6%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.54. 17,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 981,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.
Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Data Storage had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter.
Data Storage Company Profile
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.
