Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (DTX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $180.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,818.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00126552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

