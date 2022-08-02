DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. DaVita has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 142.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

