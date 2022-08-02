DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.45. 1,660,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.17.

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

