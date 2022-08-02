De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG) Insider Acquires A$127,465.63 in Stock

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG – Get Rating) insider Glenn Jardine acquired 140,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$127,465.63 ($89,764.53).

De Grey Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

Get De Grey Mining alerts:

De Grey Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

De Grey Mining Limited explore for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometer located to the south west of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for De Grey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De Grey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.