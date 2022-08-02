De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG) Insider Acquires A$127,465.63 in Stock

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEGGet Rating) insider Glenn Jardine acquired 140,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$127,465.63 ($89,764.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

De Grey Mining Limited explore for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometer located to the south west of Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

