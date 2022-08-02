Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $291.38 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentraland Coin Profile

MANA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,581,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,434,797 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentraland Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

