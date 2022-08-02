DECOIN (DTEP) Trading 14% Higher Over Last Week

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $30,582.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0813 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002572 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000446 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

