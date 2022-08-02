Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after acquiring an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 508,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,519,000 after purchasing an additional 302,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $333.31 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

