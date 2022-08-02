Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 642,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,296.0 days.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DROOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 81 ($0.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($2.01) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

