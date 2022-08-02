Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.0216 on Major Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $101,765.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 469,977,680 coins and its circulating supply is 165,678,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol.

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

