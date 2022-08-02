Desjardins Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$215.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFCZF stock remained flat at $148.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.68. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $123.42 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

