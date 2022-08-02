Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $97.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Stories

