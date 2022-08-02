Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.03) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

PSON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 742 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 775 ($9.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 844.50 ($10.35).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 883.60 ($10.83) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 762.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 729.94. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 884.20 ($10.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,202.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

