Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Target Price to €16.00

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.53) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.77) to €20.30 ($20.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Grifols Stock Performance

GRFS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 1,536,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,122. Grifols has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

About Grifols

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,007,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 758,555 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 249,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 47,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

