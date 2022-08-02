Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Target Price to €16.00

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.53) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.77) to €20.30 ($20.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.
Grifols Stock Performance
GRFS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 1,536,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,122. Grifols has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.