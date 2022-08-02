Deutsche eMark Price Tops $0.0007 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $37,037.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001462 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars.

