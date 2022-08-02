DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Shares Down 5.8%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13. 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.37.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

