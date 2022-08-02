DFSocial Gaming One Day Volume Reaches $1,170.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $116,523.35 and approximately $1,170.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00631698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034566 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.