Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,300

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,230 ($39.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.44) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.08) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.14) to GBX 4,100 ($50.24) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.59) to GBX 4,400 ($53.91) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.82) to GBX 4,700 ($57.59) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,146.67.

Shares of DEO opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

