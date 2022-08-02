Diamond Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,861.00 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00009516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $13,861.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001512 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054586 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,700,234 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds.

Buying and Selling Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. "

