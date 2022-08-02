Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49, RTT News reports. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FANG stock opened at $125.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $166,266,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,608,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

