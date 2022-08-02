Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fitness has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $297,156.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00625464 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00016481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034612 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,774,419 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

