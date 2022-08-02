Dillon & Associates Inc. Acquires 5,098 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.65. The stock had a trading volume of 350,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,756,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average is $206.02. The firm has a market cap of $432.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.