Dillon & Associates Inc. Invests $211,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

