Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,921,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 639,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,296,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.38. 4,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,252. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.