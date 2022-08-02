Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

