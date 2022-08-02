Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.83% of JetBlue Airways worth $135,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 582,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

