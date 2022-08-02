Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 234,467 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $145,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.75. 1,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,719. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.16. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HHC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

